comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

News

Indian variant of Redmi Note 7 is also getting the mode which likely means that it will be a software-based mode to improve the quality of the images.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 7:54 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7-pro-india-launch

Xiaomi is rolling out a new beta version of its Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 7 users in the Indian market. The update brings the version number of the operating system to 9.3.7 while introducing a number of new features. According to the information online, the update started rolling out on March 7, 2019, but there is no official change-log available about the new update. In addition to the Note 7 Pro and Note 7, the update is also rolling out to Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices in China.

A report by MSP pointed out that the update is also rolling out the 48-megapixel camera mode in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, a device that does not come with the 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device. However, it is likely that the Redmi Note 7 model that Xiaomi is referring to here is the Chinese variant where the device comes with the 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The report does go on to state that the Indian variant is also getting the mode which likely means that it will be a software-based mode to improve the quality of the images. Along with this feature, the update also comes with a new Mi Pay app icon, the dark mode in the App Vault, the dark mode in device settings on Android 7.1 Nougat devices, updated Android security patch, and fixes to app crashes in the “Restrict data usage” section.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Other devices that are getting the same update include Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 EE, Mi Max 3, Mi Play, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Poco F1. The report also indicated that the company is also working on Android 9 Pie-based update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi Y2 devices.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 7:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

News

Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile
Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019

News

Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019
Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears

News

Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing appears
Bad luck strikes Xiaomi Mi 9 customer in China; gets phone without an LED flash

News

Bad luck strikes Xiaomi Mi 9 customer in China; gets phone without an LED flash

हिंदी समाचार

Women's Day 2019: हाइक ने लॉन्च किए विमेंस डे पर खास स्टिकर्स

चोरी करने से पहले ही पकड़े जाएंगे चोर, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस से लैस हैं ये सिक्योरिटी कैमरे

Redmi Note 7 बना बेस्ट वैल्यू फॉर मनी स्मार्टफोन

एयरटेल डिजिटल TV ने पेश किया 153 रुपये वाला बेसिक पैक

Snapchat भारत में जल्द ही हिंदी, पंजाबी, मराठी, गुजराती और उर्दू भाषा में होगा उपलब्ध

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared
Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

News

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results
New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

News

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report
CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

News

CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media