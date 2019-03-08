Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

Xiaomi is rolling out a new beta version of its Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 7 users in the Indian market. The update brings the version number of the operating system to 9.3.7 while introducing a number of new features. According to the information online, the update started rolling out on March 7, 2019, but there is no official change-log available about the new update. In addition to the Note 7 Pro and Note 7, the update is also rolling out to Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices in China.

A report by MSP pointed out that the update is also rolling out the 48-megapixel camera mode in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, a device that does not come with the 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device. However, it is likely that the Redmi Note 7 model that Xiaomi is referring to here is the Chinese variant where the device comes with the 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The report does go on to state that the Indian variant is also getting the mode which likely means that it will be a software-based mode to improve the quality of the images. Along with this feature, the update also comes with a new Mi Pay app icon, the dark mode in the App Vault, the dark mode in device settings on Android 7.1 Nougat devices, updated Android security patch, and fixes to app crashes in the “Restrict data usage” section.

Other devices that are getting the same update include Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 EE, Mi Max 3, Mi Play, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Poco F1. The report also indicated that the company is also working on Android 9 Pie-based update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi Y2 devices.