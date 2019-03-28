Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale on April 3; Price, specifications and features

The next sale date for Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro has been revealed by Xiaomi. Both smartphones can now be purchased on April 3, 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com. The Chinese company is keeping weekly sale for both smartphones for online. These are also available in offline through Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores in select cities.

Xiaomi expanded its sub-brand Redmi’s portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this month. The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 series is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro: Price and variants

In terms of pricing, The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 in India for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 11,999. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

For photography, the Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both pack 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging (QC 4.0) support. On the software front, the devices run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.