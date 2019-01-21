comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Go could be priced under Rs 5,000 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro may cost Rs 15,000 in India.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 11:03 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 earlier this month in China. At the launch event, the Chinese company also announced that Redmi brand is now a separate entity. A fresh report now claims that Xiaomi‘s sub-brand will be taking wraps off three smartphones, including Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go, in India before the end of the first quarter.

As for the specifications, we already know about the Redmi Note 7. It’s bigger sibling Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to make its debut in China next month with a rumored price label of CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,750), MySmartPrice reports. The device is expected to house a massive 48-megapixel rear Sony IMX586 sensor, instead of the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. As this is a ‘Pro’ version of the Redmi Note 7, it is expected to offer better in terms of performance. It could be built around an 11nm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset, coupled with an Adreno 612 GPU. Comparatively, the Redmi Note 7 offers a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

While the information on the Redmi Go is scarce, it would be the first budget Android Go smartphone from the company. The cited source claims that the handset was certified by the US FCC, EEC, and SIRIM Malaysia. It is said to feature a 5.9-inch display and run Android Pie Go Edition. All the three smartphones are expected to be launched in India soon.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The units are expected to come with a wallet-friendly price tag, as is the case with other Redmi smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the 3GB/32GB, RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the 4GB/64GB and RMB 1399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB/64GB. The information on the Indian pricing of the Redmi Note 7 is unknown; however, the Redmi Go could be priced under Rs 5,000. The Redmi Note 7 Pro may cost Rs 15,000 in India. It could be priced at RMB 1,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage in China.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report
12 top smartphone deals during Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Deals

12 top smartphone deals during Flipkart Republic Day Sale
Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China

News

Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China
Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 18 हजार से कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

News

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch