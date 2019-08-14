Xiaomi is pushing out a new update to its Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S smartphone units in India. The Chinese company is slowly seeding the new MIUI V10.3 update with latest August 2019 security patch over-the-air. The 382MB size update comes with firmware version number MIUI V10.3.7.0.PFGINXM.

Apart from the latest Android Security patch, the new MIUI V10.3 update changelog only notes “optimization lock screen pocket mode.” The update has been first reported by FoneArena. Xiaomi is likely to roll out the update in phased manner, so you can wait for the OTA notification. Alternatively, it can be manually checked by going to Settings > About Phone > Software Update.

Xiaomi discontinued Redmi Note 7 after the arrival of Redmi Note 7S. Recently, the company launched a new Astro White color variant for the Redmi Note 7S, as well as Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced the new model as the fourth option for these devices. The Redmi Note 7S is now available in ruby red, onyx black, sapphire blue and astro white colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 7S was launched as an upgrade over Redmi Note 7 in India. The Redmi Note 7S feature the same 6.3-inch Dot Notch display seen on the Pro model. It is, however, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It comes in two storage variants: 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 12,999.

Like Redmi Note 7 Pro, there is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. It uses a Samsung GM1 sensor with 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and face unlock. The Redmi Note 7S runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 9999 10999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh