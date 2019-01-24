Redmi Note 7 OTA update introduces Super Night Scene Mode

Xiaomi had earlier revealed via its official MIUI Weibo account that the Redmi Note 7 would receive the Super Night Scene Camera mode, which is also seen on the premium Mi MIX 3. Now, the official Redmi account just posted that the feature is the OTAs will be rolling out to Chinese users shortly. That’s another feather in the hat of the Redmi Note 7, which boasts a 48-megapixel rear camera. The new subsidiary of Xiaomi also announced that the handset will go on sale again tomorrow after two previous flash sales saw the device go out of stock in a matter of minutes.

Super Night Scene mode is a feature similar to Google’s now famous Night Sight that promises great low-light photography. As per today’s official announcement, the Redmi Note 7 comes with the same camera algorithm that is on DxOMark’s number three smartphone – the Mi MIX 3. Super Night Scene mode not only enhances low-light photos, but also comes with a number of other perks such as AI anti-shake tech, combining multiple photos, noise reduction, taking multiple images with the press of a shutter button and some more.

The announcement also shows the difference between scenes shot with and without the Super Night Scene mode on the Redmi Note 7, and it does show a big improvement in terms of detail and noise reduction. The Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi handset to receive the coveted Super Night Scene feature, and we could possibly see it on other Redmi phones as well such as the Redmi Note 6 Pro. However, there is no official indication just yet.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel Samsung primary sensor that has 1.6μm pixel size, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It improves the image qualities of the Redmi series even further after the advances in previous versions such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 is also expected to launch in India next month along with other devices such as Redmi Go and the Redmi 7.