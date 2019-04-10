Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale today: When and where to buy

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will go on sale for the first time today. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in two storage variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage – in India. However, the company has so far made only the 4GB RAM variant available via flash sale. This lead to consumers asking when the 6GB RAM variant will become available. Xiaomi even says that the model is now the “most wanted variant” in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant: When and where to buy

The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 128GB storage will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST today. The smartphone will be available via Xiaomi’s mi.com and Flipkart. The company has also confirmed that the 128GB storage model with be available across Mi Home stores from April 17. Xiaomi has also offered F-codes to select users on Twitter, making it easier for them to buy the device when the flash sale goes live. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is one of the most competitive device in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 in February and it comes with better chipset and camera. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a premium design with glass back and even comes with gradient finish. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via hybrid SIM card slot. With the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will compete with Samsung Galaxy M30, which also offers similar storage option.

It also gets an upper hand with its 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera on the back. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with HDR and 1080p video recording support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports 4G LTE and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes in nebula red, neptune blue and space black colors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999.