Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM goes on sale on April 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will finally be available for sale tomorrow. The smartphone was initially launched in two storage variants – 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. However, only the 4GB RAM variant was available for purchase till now. The company has announced that customers will now be able to buy the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage finally.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale: When and where to buy

The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for the first time tomorrow (April 10). The smartphone will be available for purchase via flash sale at 12:00PM IST on Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi says that the device has been the “most wanted variant” among consumers since it was launched officially last month. The Chinese smartphone maker is also giving away F-codes to those planning to buy the 6GB RAM variant simply by retweeting the tweet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price and Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, as mentioned before, comes in two storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in neptune blue, space black and nebula red color options. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro and comes just few months after the launch of its predecessor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

In terms of features, there is a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. For imaging, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera on its back. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with HDR support and support for 1080p video recording. It has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging via 18W power adapter.