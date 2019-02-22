Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor to launch next week

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has just announced that it will be introducing the highly-anticipated Redmi Note 7 Pro in China next week. The handset comes after an announcement last week that the Pro version of the Redmi Note 7 would launch after the Mi 9. Xiaomi‘s flagship Mi 9 smartphone just went official on February 20. However, the exact date of the announcement hasn’t been revealed just yet and what we can say for sure is that it will be any day next week. The launch date comes with a juicy teaser that shares the detailed specifications of the rear camera of the upcoming mid-ranger.

As per the teaser, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will boast a Sony IMX 586 sensor with 48-megapixel sensor, as has been confirmed earlier in the past month. This will be a marquee feature differentiating the otherwise similar Redmi Note 7 which has a Samsung GM1 48-megapixel sensor. Also, another key aspect that will differ is the processor.

The Redmi Note 7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, and the Pro variant is usually a step-up in that department. While the official teasers don’t say anything, talk in Chinese circles is that it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The processor is inside the new Vivo V15 Pro and initial impressions of the chipset are quite good. These two new features along with RAM and storage upgrades could make the Redmi Note 7 Pro a powerful upgrade over its younger sibling.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 7 will also be announced in India next week on February 28. Xiaomi has kept its lips tight about the prospects of the Redmi Note 7 Pro getting revealed at the same event. However, it would be nice to see if both the launches happen at the same time.