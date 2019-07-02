Xiaomi has launched a new 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain shared this news via his official Twitter handle. To recall, the device made its debut back in February this year. The company is already offering 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The 6GB RAM/64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 15,999 in India. Interested buyers can get it via mi.com or Flipkart. The new variant of the Redmi smartphone will go sale for the first time tomorrow at 12:00PM. The top-end 6GB RAM/128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 13,999. The handset comes in three color options, including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launch offers

On purchase of the Redmi phone, Airtel users can get up to 1,120GB of 4G data. This offer also includes unlimited voice calling benefits. In addition, users can also take advantage of Airtel’s Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio has also partnered with Xiaomi India and is offering double data benefits. This offer can be redeemed on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

Apart from the new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, the rest of the specifications are the same. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch display. The panel operates at Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It offers a trendy ‘Dot Notch’ display design. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Xiaomi is offering up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

In terms of optics, Xiaomi has added a total of three cameras. The setup combines dual-lens on the rear with a 48-megapixel Sony lens. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the phone’s camera also supports PDAF, HDR, EIS and 1080p video recording. There is also a dedicated Super Night Scene mode for better low light photos. One will find the same mode on the standard Redmi Note 7 version too.

On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera sensor for capturing selfies and videos. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, FM Radio, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots. There is also a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket and USB Type-C port at the bottom of the phone.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

