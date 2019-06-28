comscore Redmi Note 7 Pro open sale: Price in Inida, features | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant now on open sale: Price in India, features, specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 7 back in February. Its highlight includes the 48-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 12:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (1)

The top-end variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is now on open sale in India. This means, you can head over to Flipkart or mi.com anytime to get your hands on the smartphone. But, Xiaomi says that the Redmi Note 7 Pro open sale is only valid till the end of this month (June 30).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale details

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is being made freely available till June 30 on Flipkart and mi.com. The top-end variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,999 in India. Buyers can choose from Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black color variants.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The open sale kicks off at 12:00PM today. Buyers are entitled to double data offer from Reliance Jio. This offer can be redeemed on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above. Airtel subscribers, on the other hand, are eligible for 1,120GB of additional data along with unlimited voice calling. Subscribers can also take advantage of the Airtel Thanks benefits.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 back in February. The highlight of the Xiaomi smartphone is the dual-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel camera. Additionally, the smartphone also features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera up front. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie based MIUI.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Android Q Update List : हुवावे ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा Android Q अपडेट

Google Pixel 3, 3XL पर मिल रहा है 28 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, Amazon और Flipkart पर इस कीमत में खरीदें

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Mi CC9 स्मार्टफोन के Blue Color वेरिएंट को किया टीज, दिखाई दिया ट्रिपल कैमरा डिजाइन

Portronics ने भारत में Truly Wireless Portable Speaker ‘PICO’ को लॉन्च किया

Honor View20 Deal: 14,500 रुपये के डिस्काउंट पर पंच-होल सेल्फी कैमरा स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका, जानें पूरा ऑफर

