Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Xiaomi has finally rolled out the latest Android 10 update for its Redmi Note 7 Pro phone. However, the latest Android OS update is only available for those who are based in China.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 5:17 PM IST
In March this year, it was reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will soon get the Android 10 update. The company has finally rolled out the latest Android 10 update for its phone. However, the latest Android 10 update is only available for those who are based in China. It is disappointing for many Xiaomi phone users as the top budget phone brand in India has pushed the update for a few phones only.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update details

Other smartphone brands like Nokia, Samsung, and Realme not only provided Android 10 rollout roadmap, but also released the update as per the timeline. Talking about the Android 10 update, the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro update is about around 2.1GB in size. The global rollout is expected to happen in a couple of weeks if normal practices are maintained.

GSMArena reported that the software update brings some stability improvements. It also adds the Android security patch for the month of May. Besides, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A recently started receiving the Android 10 update. It added the May security patch with build number MIUI 11.0.1.0. This is again disappointing for Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7 Pro users as in the month of June, the company pushing the May security patch. It is about 1.7GB in size, and it will arrive over-the-air.

In other news, the Chinese smartphone company today announced the launch of the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program for four devices. These include Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7. In order to apply, you need to join a telegram group, named MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Recruitment Group. Interested users will have to join before June 16 and fill a google form. You will find all the details regarding this here.

Features Xiaomi Note 7 Pro
Price 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 5:17 PM IST

