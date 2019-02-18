comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro passes 3C certification in China; launch after Mi 9 expected

The company had confirmed about the Pro variant during the Redmi Note 7 smartphone launch.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 8:45 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7

Xiaomi might be planning to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro very soon. The launch is expected in China first, and reportedly after the Xiaomi Mi 9 launch on February 20. The company had confirmed about the Pro variant during the Redmi Note 7 smartphone launch in China under its newly created brand ‘Redmi’. The brand Redmi is now an independent entity which separates it from the Xiaomi‘s Mi lineup.

Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker had teased the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser gave us a hint that the company is soon planning to launch the highly anticipated Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, in a fresh development, the handset has now been spotted on 3C certification indicating imminent launch.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to feature wireless charging, triple cameras

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to feature wireless charging, triple cameras

The alleged 3C listing of Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted by Nashvillechatterclass is up on the certification website with model number M1901F7BE. This can be considered as the Pro variant since Redmi Note 7 variants came with similar model numbers M1901F7C, M1901F7E, and M1901F7T. Additionally, the listing also noted a MDY-08-ES charger with support for up to 18W fast charging, suggesting rapid charging support in Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Image credit: Xiaomi Weibo

Similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, it is likely that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with an impressive front camera setup. Talking about rumored specifications, the alleged Note 7 Pro is likely to share other internals with the already launched Redmi Note 7.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The company has not revealed any information about the India launch of the device but it is likely that the company may bring it to India at the end of March or sometime in April. We are not expecting Xiaomi to launch the device in the Indian market along with the Redmi Note 7.

  Published Date: February 18, 2019 8:45 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A50 first real-life image leak confirms triple-camera like Galaxy A7

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 first real-life image leak confirms triple-camera like Galaxy A7

Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

News

Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

News

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

