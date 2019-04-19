Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Fortnite support soon

The mid-range smartphone segment in India is getting really exciting. On one hand, you have the Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi with 48-megapixel rear camera, and then you have the Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear cameras. Now, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 3 Pro smartphone, and while it does not have the fancy triple cameras or a higher resolution sensor, the company recently teased support for popular battle royale game, Fortnite.

It’s competitor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, supports PUBG Mobile, but not Fornite. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain was quick to take a dig at Realme saying Snapdragon 710 SoC, which powers the Realme 3 Pro is a year old chipset, whereas the Snapdragon 675 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is not only new, but also powerful. He further mentioned that Fortnite is heavily popular in the US, but there is no smartphone with Snapdragon 675 in the US.

#Fortnite on #RedmiNote7Pro SD 675 is a new chip & isn't available in USA (Fortnite's primary market) yet. Hence, unlike some old processors, it hasn't been whitelisted. Read more: https://t.co/rKb4luUZ1C Do u want Fortnite? If yes, we'll work w/ @Qualcomm to get it certified. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 18, 2019

BTW this is the number of users in #India for #PUBG vs. #Fortnite. However, if you guys want it, we'll definitely get it certified 😇🙏#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/dvxDHeCcJJ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 18, 2019

For the chipset to support the game, it needs to be whitelisted, and there are no hardware constrains, Jain added. He also pointed out comparison in popularity of Fortnite and PUBG in India, showing Google search trends graph. Lastly, in a poll, Manu Kumar Jain asked if Indian users would want to play Fortnite on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and that it will work with Qualcomm to add support for the same.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price, specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. The device packs a tall 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

One of the biggest USPs of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its dual camera system at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera also offers support for PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode, similar to the standard Redmi Note 7. For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front.

It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.