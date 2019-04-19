comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Fortnite support soon
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Fortnite support soon

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is a popular mid-range smartphone. It’s 48-megapixel rear camera is the highlight, among other features like design, battery and more. The smartphone could soon support popular battle royale game Fortnite.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

The mid-range smartphone segment in India is getting really exciting. On one hand, you have the Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi with 48-megapixel rear camera, and then you have the Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear cameras. Now, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 3 Pro smartphone, and while it does not have the fancy triple cameras or a higher resolution sensor, the company recently teased support for popular battle royale game, Fortnite.

It’s competitor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, supports PUBG Mobile, but not Fornite. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain was quick to take a dig at Realme saying Snapdragon 710 SoC, which powers the Realme 3 Pro is a year old chipset, whereas the Snapdragon 675 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is not only new, but also powerful. He further mentioned that Fortnite is heavily popular in the US, but there is no smartphone with Snapdragon 675 in the US.

For the chipset to support the game, it needs to be whitelisted, and there are no hardware constrains, Jain added. He also pointed out comparison in popularity of Fortnite and PUBG in India, showing Google search trends graph. Lastly, in a poll, Manu Kumar Jain asked if Indian users would want to play Fortnite on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and that it will work with Qualcomm to add support for the same.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price, specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. The device packs a tall 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

One of the biggest USPs of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its dual camera system at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera also offers support for PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode, similar to the standard Redmi Note 7. For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front.

It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
News
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

News

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

News

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the
PUBG and Fortnite have now been banned in Iraq

Gaming

PUBG and Fortnite have now been banned in Iraq
Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India
Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo close to launch

News

Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo close to launch
Rajkot Police want Google to restrict PUBG Mobile download

Gaming

Rajkot Police want Google to restrict PUBG Mobile download

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG के साथ Fortnite भी हुआ इराक में बैन

Xiaomi 100W टर्बो फास्ट चार्जिंग को बड़े लेवल पर कर रहा है तैयार, 4000 mAh बैटरी 17 मिनट में हो जाएगी चार्ज

Amazon Daily Quiz 19 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 30 हजार रुपये वाले Marshall Woburn Speakers

Lenovo Z6 Pro के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरे, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

TikTok बैन के बाद राजकोट पुलिस ने की PUBG Mobile को प्ले स्टोर से हटाने की मांग

News

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report
News
Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked
Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

News

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan