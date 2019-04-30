comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support with MIUI 10.2.10.0 update: Report

The new OTA update for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with MIUI 10.2.10.0 whitelists the Snapdragon 675 SoC to run the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite.

  Published: April 30, 2019 2:26 PM IST
Just weeks after revealing that Xiaomi is working with Epic Games and Qualcomm to bring Fortnite support to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, looks like it is finally happening. According to a new report, the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant is rolling out a new update to Redmi Note 7 Pro users. This new OTA (Over The Air) update brings the version number of MIUI to 10.2.10.0 to the update while whitelisting the Snapdragon 675 SoC to run the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite.

The entire issue of Fortnite started when Realme teased that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro can compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro while bringing Fornite support along with existing PUBG Mobile support. Realme even took a shot at Xiaomi by indicating that while Realme 3 Pro can support Fortnite, the Redmi Note 7 Pro cannot run the game. This prompted Managing Director for Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain to issue a clarification in a tweet and official blog post on the MIUI forums.

As part of the clarification, Jain added that Fortnite was popular in the United States and Snapdragon 675 is a relatively new processor that has not launched in the United States. He also added that while older processors like the Snapdragon 710 have made their way to Epic Games and received certification to run the game, new ones like Snapdragon 675 are yet to be certified. As previously mentioned, Jain added that Xiaomi will work to bring Fortnite support to the Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Fortnite support soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Fortnite support soon

This new update was initially reported by vigilant Redmi Note 7 Pro users on the MIUI forums. Though the changelog does not mention Fortnite support, a Telegram Channel “Violet Official Updates | RedmiNote 7 Pro” confirmed this by installing the game on the device. The screenshots provided in the channel indicate that the game can run at “Low” quality with the frame rate locked to 20FPS. The official changelog of the update states that the new update fixes “Noises in the speaker” while adding 4K video recording, likely in the front camera.

  Published Date: April 30, 2019 2:26 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support
Realme Anniversary offers: Extra 15% off on Realme 3 Pro and more

Deals

Realme Anniversary offers: Extra 15% off on Realme 3 Pro and more

Facebook F8 2019 developer conference starts today

News

Facebook F8 2019 developer conference starts today

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update

Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera

News

Realme X may launch with full screen display, pop-up camera

