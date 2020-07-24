comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

The latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update brings security enhancements for the device. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: July 24, 2020 7:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patchset. However, it does not include any new features or changes to the system. The update is currently available to the devices in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update bumps up the software build version number to V11.0.10.0.PFHINXM and its firmware size is about 1.9 GB in size. It is based on the old Android 9 OS with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. However, it could receive the latest Android 10 system update soon, as per the company’s schedule. The current update just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with June 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India: Check features

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs, features, availability

As per the changelog mentioned on the Android bulletin website, the month-old June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Xiaomi is rolling out the new update via OTA in a staged manner. Hence, it could take a while to reach all Redmi Note 7 Pro devices gradually. Users should get a notification for installing the firmware. The update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and Adreno 612 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset also has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 24, 2020 7:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

10999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31
Wearables
Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31
iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience

News

iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience

Netflix now allows users to 'Pause' their Membership

Entertainment

Netflix now allows users to 'Pause' their Membership

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced

News

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India
Phones with wireless charging

Top Products

Phones with wireless charging
Phones with high-refresh display in India

Top Products

Phones with high-refresh display in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

हिंदी समाचार

रिलीज हुई सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म Dil Bechara, जानिए कैसे फ्री में देख सकते हैं आप

JioMart एप को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, 10 लाख से अधिक बार हुआ डाउनलोड

Vivo Y51s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ मिलती है दमदार बैटरी

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Netflix टेस्ट कर रहा है नया फीचर, यूजर्स दस महीने तक होल्ड कर पाएंगे मैम्बरशिप

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience
News
iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced

News

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers