Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patchset. However, it does not include any new features or changes to the system. The update is currently available to the devices in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update bumps up the software build version number to V11.0.10.0.PFHINXM and its firmware size is about 1.9 GB in size. It is based on the old Android 9 OS with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. However, it could receive the latest Android 10 system update soon, as per the company’s schedule. The current update just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with June 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India: Check features

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs, features, availability

As per the changelog mentioned on the Android bulletin website, the month-old June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Xiaomi is rolling out the new update via OTA in a staged manner. Hence, it could take a while to reach all Redmi Note 7 Pro devices gradually. Users should get a notification for installing the firmware. The update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and Adreno 612 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset also has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.