comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India

News

Xiaomi has also put up official Recovery ROM and a Fastboot ROM on its MIUI Forum.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (1)

Xiaomi has released the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 stable version 10.2.6.0.PFHINXM will be rolling out to all the users of Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi has also put up official Recovery ROM and a Fastboot ROM on its MIUI Forum. It can be downloaded and installed manually.

In case you flash from Developer ROM to Stable on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, please remember to backup and wipe all data as it might cause serious incompatible issues like FC, no network etc, noted company. The official changelog only mentions ‘optimize system fluency’ and ‘optimization to improve system stability’.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

The Recovery ROM weighs 1.7GB while the Fastboot ROM weighs 2.2GB. Installing these would require unlocking the bootloader, and Xiaomi has provided detailed guide for the manual flashing of the ROMs. Xiaomi has received a great response for the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. During the first flash sale, Xiaomi claimed to sold off over 200,000 units of the Redmi Note 7 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and it comes with waterdrop-like notch which houses the front camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor to add DSLR like bokeh effects to your photos. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India
Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

Gaming

Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

Motorola One Vision to come with punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera

News

Motorola One Vision to come with punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera

TRAI to introduce light regulation on OTT services

News

TRAI to introduce light regulation on OTT services

D2h introduces new offers for subscribers with long terms plans

News

D2h introduces new offers for subscribers with long terms plans

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India

Motorola One Vision to come with punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera

TRAI to introduce light regulation on OTT services

D2h introduces new offers for subscribers with long terms plans

Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India
Xiaomi teases Mi Notebook Air launch on March 26

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Notebook Air launch on March 26
Amazon India Fab Phones Fest deals on Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Honor Play and more

Deals

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest deals on Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Honor Play and more
Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

हिंदी समाचार

TENAA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुए सैमसंग Galaxy A60 और Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च से पहले सामने आए फीचर्स

Amazon Fab Phones Fest सेल: 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Vivo Nex, Honor Play, Mi A2 जैसे स्मार्टफोन

Vivo V15 स्मार्टफोन 10,000 रुपये तक के बेनिफिट के साथ प्री-ऑर्डर पर हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कल लॉन्च होगा हुवावे का 10x जूम वाला Huawei P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

एप्पल के आज होने वाले 'Show Time' इवेंट को ऐसे देखें लाइव, रात 10:30 बजे होगा शुरू

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India
Motorola One Vision to come with punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera

News

Motorola One Vision to come with punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera
TRAI to introduce light regulation on OTT services

News

TRAI to introduce light regulation on OTT services
D2h introduces new offers for subscribers with long terms plans

News

D2h introduces new offers for subscribers with long terms plans
Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

News

Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect