Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10.2.6.0 Global Stable ROM for users in India

Xiaomi has released the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 stable version 10.2.6.0.PFHINXM will be rolling out to all the users of Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi has also put up official Recovery ROM and a Fastboot ROM on its MIUI Forum. It can be downloaded and installed manually.

In case you flash from Developer ROM to Stable on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, please remember to backup and wipe all data as it might cause serious incompatible issues like FC, no network etc, noted company. The official changelog only mentions ‘optimize system fluency’ and ‘optimization to improve system stability’.

The Recovery ROM weighs 1.7GB while the Fastboot ROM weighs 2.2GB. Installing these would require unlocking the bootloader, and Xiaomi has provided detailed guide for the manual flashing of the ROMs. Xiaomi has received a great response for the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. During the first flash sale, Xiaomi claimed to sold off over 200,000 units of the Redmi Note 7 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and it comes with waterdrop-like notch which houses the front camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor to add DSLR like bokeh effects to your photos. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.