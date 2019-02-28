Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch live updates: Redmi Note 7 Pro is official now

Xiaomi is all set to launch its much anticipated Redmi-branded smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 in the Indian market. This launch comes after weeks of teasing from the company about the device. The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market about a month ago so we know what to expect when it comes to the design and specifications of the device. With the launch of the device, the company is preparing to take on its competition in the market including the likes of Samsung, Realme, Motorola and more. The new Redmi Note 7 is likely to compete with the Samsung Galaxy M30, the yet to launch Samsung Galaxy A10 and Realme 3.
Right before the launch of the device, some reports have emerged indicating that the company may also launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Android Go-powered Redmi Go device at the event. However, there is no official indication from the company which means it is likely that they just rumor. We will be in New Delhi for the launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Join us here to get the latest updates directly from the event about everything as it happens.
Anuj is now comparing the Redmi Note 7 Pro camera with iPhone Xs and OnePlus 6T.