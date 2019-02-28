Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch live updates: Redmi Note 7 Pro is official now

comscore
Xiaomi may also launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Android Go-powered Redmi Go device at the event but there is no official indication.

  Updated: February 28, 2019 12:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi note 7 lead

Xiaomi is all set to launch its much anticipated Redmi-branded smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 in the Indian market. This launch comes after weeks of teasing from the company about the device. The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market about a month ago so we know what to expect when it comes to the design and specifications of the device. With the launch of the device, the company is preparing to take on its competition in the market including the likes of Samsung, Realme, Motorola and more. The new Redmi Note 7 is likely to compete with the Samsung Galaxy M30, the yet to launch Samsung Galaxy A10 and Realme 3.

Right before the launch of the device, some reports have emerged indicating that the company may also launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Android Go-powered Redmi Go device at the event. However, there is no official indication from the company which means it is likely that they just rumor. We will be in New Delhi for the launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Join us here to get the latest updates directly from the event about everything as it happens.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:51 pm

Anuj is now comparing the Redmi Note 7 Pro camera with iPhone Xs and OnePlus 6T.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:51 pm

The device comes with f/1.79 aperture, the largest on any Redmi Note device. The increased aperture allows users to capture better images in challenging lighting conditions.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:49 pm

He pointed out that this is the largest imaging sensor on any smartphone.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:49 pm

Anuj is now talking about the Sony IMX586 sensor that powers the 48-megapixel camera on the device.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:48 pm

The 48-megapixel sensor allows users to zoom in further than any of the previous cameras without losing much detail.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:47 pm

Sharma is now showcasing some camera samples from the 48-megapixel camera.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:45 pm

Anuj is now talking about the technical details of the 48-megapixel camera which is powered by Sony IMX586 sensor.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:44 pm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a primary 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:43 pm

Anuj is not talking about the camera of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:42 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with 4,000mAh battery with support for “Qualcomm Quick Charge 4” fast charging support.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:41 pm

The device will come with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. Anuj stated that the company has also made tweaks to the operating system to ensure that the device makes proper use of the Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:40 pm

Xiaomi will offer Redmi note 7 Pro with up to 128GB of internal storage.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:40 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:39 pm

Sharma stated that Redmi Note 7 Pro will also support 4K video recording.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:39 pm

Snapdragon 675 comes with Adreno 612 GPU for better gaming performance.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:38 pm

Anuj also compared the performance of the device with other smartphones from rivals that come with Snapdragon 710 processor. As part of the comparison, Snapdragon 675 sporting Redmi Note 7 Pro came on the top.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:37 pm

Snapdragon 675 comes with an octa-core CPU while offering better thermal performance.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:36 pm

The processor is based on 11nm manufacturing process.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:36 pm

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with Snapdragon 675.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:34 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with Snapdragon 625 SoC. Not really, Sharma is trolling us. The device with this processor scored 180,808 on AnTuTu benchmark.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:30 pm

IR blaster will make a come back on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:30 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a USB Type-C port. As previously mentioned, the device will also come with a 3.5mm audio socket.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:29 pm

Both the front and back of the device will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:28 pm

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come in “Space Black” color.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:27 pm

Sharma added that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in Neptune Blue and Nebula Red color variants.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:26 pm

Not surprisingly, the device will come with a gradient finish on the back.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:26 pm

The device will come with a glossy finish and rounded corners.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:25 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with 2.5D curved glass design, both on the front as well as on the back.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:25 pm

The display comes with a thick notch at the bottom as we have seen with other devices in this segment.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:25 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with Sunlight Display and Reading mode on the software side of things.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:24 pm

The device will come with 6.3-inch LTPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:23 pm

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with water drop notch, 3.5 mm audio socket, a new “Aura Design”.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:22 pm

Xiaomi is talking about how it went about designing the Note 7 series.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:21 pm

Sharma is now talking about the design of the device.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:20 pm

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:20 pm

Anuj Sharma takes the stage to talk about Redmi Note 7 Pro

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:19 pm

The device makes its Global debut at this launch event.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:19 pm

The company has just launched Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:18 pm

The company will have 5 surprises for India today.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:17 pm

Redmi Note is larger than Realme, Honor, Huawei, and Asus put together.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:16 pm

Jain is now talking about Redmi Note series.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:16 pm

Xiaomi is on to top in terms of the growth, and the number of devices shipped in recent months according to IDC.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:15 pm

Jain is talking about how Xaiomi is the most loved company in India. He is also talking about smartphone shipments findings by IDC.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:13 pm

Jain reveals that the company is contributing about Rs 5 Lakh to “Bharat ke Veer” organization with the help of money collected from Mi fans. The company has already donated Rs 2 crore to the organization.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:11 pm

The event has started as Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:07 pm

Xiaomi has already launched its Redmi Go in some markets across the globe.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:07 pm

Redmi Go is likely to be an entry-level smartphone taking aim at the likes of HMD Global and more.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:06 pm

On the other hand, Redmi Go is likely to be the first smartphone from the company with Android (Go Edition).

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:05 pm

We are not clear about the specifications for the Note 7 Pro but the device is likely to sport similar specifications to the Note 7 but with a better front camera set up along with probably a better processor.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:04 pm

If the company does launch Note 7 Pro at the event, it will be a rare instance where the company has launched a device for the first time in India before the Chinese market.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:03 pm

In the meantime, let’s talk about the rumors of the company launching Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go along with Note 7.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201912:01 pm

Oh well, it looks like we will have to wait some more. The event is now set to start at 12:10 PM instead of the scheduled 12 noon.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:59 am

It looks like the event will start with a 5 minute delay.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:57 am

The highlight of the device is expected to be the 48-megapixel camera on the back along with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:56 am

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will come with Snapdragon 660 processor along with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:49 am

Things are settling in, the event is 10 minutes away.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:49 am

However, there is no confirmation about these two devices so we will have to wait and watch.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:48 am

Some reports state that the company is also planning to launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go at the event.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:47 am

Xiaomi has already launched the device in the Chinese market about a month ago so we know everything about the device in terms of the design and specifications.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:46 am

The event is set to start at 12 noon so it is still 15 minutes away.

Rehan Hooda February 28, 201911:45 am

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog for the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

