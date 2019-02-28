Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch live updates: Redmi Note 7 Pro is official now

Xiaomi is all set to launch its much anticipated Redmi-branded smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 in the Indian market. This launch comes after weeks of teasing from the company about the device. The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market about a month ago so we know what to expect when it comes to the design and specifications of the device. With the launch of the device, the company is preparing to take on its competition in the market including the likes of Samsung, Realme, Motorola and more. The new Redmi Note 7 is likely to compete with the Samsung Galaxy M30, the yet to launch Samsung Galaxy A10 and Realme 3.

Right before the launch of the device, some reports have emerged indicating that the company may also launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Android Go-powered Redmi Go device at the event. However, there is no official indication from the company which means it is likely that they just rumor. We will be in New Delhi for the launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Join us here to get the latest updates directly from the event about everything as it happens.

Anuj is now comparing the Redmi Note 7 Pro camera with iPhone Xs and OnePlus 6T. The device comes with f/1.79 aperture, the largest on any Redmi Note device. The increased aperture allows users to capture better images in challenging lighting conditions. He pointed out that this is the largest imaging sensor on any smartphone. Anuj is now talking about the Sony IMX586 sensor that powers the 48-megapixel camera on the device. The 48-megapixel sensor allows users to zoom in further than any of the previous cameras without losing much detail. Sharma is now showcasing some camera samples from the 48-megapixel camera. Anuj is now talking about the technical details of the 48-megapixel camera which is powered by Sony IMX586 sensor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a primary 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Anuj is not talking about the camera of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with 4,000mAh battery with support for “Qualcomm Quick Charge 4” fast charging support. The device will come with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. Anuj stated that the company has also made tweaks to the operating system to ensure that the device makes proper use of the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Xiaomi will offer Redmi note 7 Pro with up to 128GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Sharma stated that Redmi Note 7 Pro will also support 4K video recording. Snapdragon 675 comes with Adreno 612 GPU for better gaming performance. Anuj also compared the performance of the device with other smartphones from rivals that come with Snapdragon 710 processor. As part of the comparison, Snapdragon 675 sporting Redmi Note 7 Pro came on the top. Snapdragon 675 comes with an octa-core CPU while offering better thermal performance. The processor is based on 11nm manufacturing process. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with Snapdragon 675. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with Snapdragon 625 SoC. Not really, Sharma is trolling us. The device with this processor scored 180,808 on AnTuTu benchmark. IR blaster will make a come back on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a USB Type-C port. As previously mentioned, the device will also come with a 3.5mm audio socket. Both the front and back of the device will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come in “Space Black” color. Sharma added that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in Neptune Blue and Nebula Red color variants. Not surprisingly, the device will come with a gradient finish on the back. The device will come with a glossy finish and rounded corners. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with 2.5D curved glass design, both on the front as well as on the back. The display comes with a thick notch at the bottom as we have seen with other devices in this segment. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with Sunlight Display and Reading mode on the software side of things. The device will come with 6.3-inch LTPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with water drop notch, 3.5 mm audio socket, a new “Aura Design”. Xiaomi is talking about how it went about designing the Note 7 series. Sharma is now talking about the design of the device. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. Anuj Sharma takes the stage to talk about Redmi Note 7 Pro The device makes its Global debut at this launch event. The company has just launched Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company will have 5 surprises for India today. Redmi Note is larger than Realme, Honor, Huawei, and Asus put together. Jain is now talking about Redmi Note series. Xiaomi is on to top in terms of the growth, and the number of devices shipped in recent months according to IDC. Jain is talking about how Xaiomi is the most loved company in India. He is also talking about smartphone shipments findings by IDC. Jain reveals that the company is contributing about Rs 5 Lakh to “Bharat ke Veer” organization with the help of money collected from Mi fans. The company has already donated Rs 2 crore to the organization. The event has started as Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage. Xiaomi has already launched its Redmi Go in some markets across the globe. Redmi Go is likely to be an entry-level smartphone taking aim at the likes of HMD Global and more. On the other hand, Redmi Go is likely to be the first smartphone from the company with Android (Go Edition). We are not clear about the specifications for the Note 7 Pro but the device is likely to sport similar specifications to the Note 7 but with a better front camera set up along with probably a better processor. If the company does launch Note 7 Pro at the event, it will be a rare instance where the company has launched a device for the first time in India before the Chinese market. In the meantime, let’s talk about the rumors of the company launching Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go along with Note 7. Oh well, it looks like we will have to wait some more. The event is now set to start at 12:10 PM instead of the scheduled 12 noon. It looks like the event will start with a 5 minute delay. The highlight of the device is expected to be the 48-megapixel camera on the back along with 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will come with Snapdragon 660 processor along with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Things are settling in, the event is 10 minutes away. However, there is no confirmation about these two devices so we will have to wait and watch. Some reports state that the company is also planning to launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go at the event. Xiaomi has already launched the device in the Chinese market about a month ago so we know everything about the device in terms of the design and specifications. The event is set to start at 12 noon so it is still 15 minutes away. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog for the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.