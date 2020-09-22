Xiaomi is busy upgrading its devices with the latest MIUI 12 version. The brand is now focused on updating the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. And according to this report, the beta stable version of MIUI 12 is available for the device. The official update will roll out to everyone after all the bugs are fixed in the coming weeks. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in India, to sell Redmi phones and Mi TV models

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the second device from the Note series to get the new update in less than a week. Few days back, Redmi Note 9 Pro users also got their share of MIUI 12. The update was made available over the air (OTA) for the Redmi Note 9 Pro users, who can experience the latest MIUI 12 version on their device.

MIUI 12 made its debut few months back, and is heralded as a fresh change from Xiaomi. In addition to offering the dark mode for all apps, the version gets new of privacy features as well. The version is built over the Android 10 operating system. However, the new version brings interface changes and also adds a slew of privacy-centric features. The new MIUI version is a step in the right direction from the brand. After all, multiple security reports have suggested that Xiaomi uses MIUI software to screen data of users. And what better way to quash those concerns than making the OS foolproof.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and Adreno 612 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset also has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.