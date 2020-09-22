comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India variant gets stable MIUI 12 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India gets MIUI 12 update
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India gets MIUI 12 update

News

Xiaomi is offering the beta ROM for MIUI 12 and will roll out to everyone after fixing bugs.

  • Published: September 22, 2020 4:54 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Xiaomi is busy upgrading its devices with the latest MIUI 12 version. The brand is now focused on updating the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. And according to this report, the beta stable version of MIUI 12 is available for the device. The official update will roll out to everyone after all the bugs are fixed in the coming weeks. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in India, to sell Redmi phones and Mi TV models

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the second device from the Note series to get the new update in less than a week. Few days back, Redmi Note 9 Pro users also got their share of MIUI 12. The update was made available over the air (OTA) for the Redmi Note 9 Pro users, who can experience the latest MIUI 12 version on their device. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in India receives MIUI 12 version

MIUI 12 made its debut few months back, and is heralded as a fresh change from Xiaomi. In addition to offering the dark mode for all apps, the version gets new of privacy features as well. The version is built over the Android 10 operating system. However, the new version brings interface changes and also adds a slew of privacy-centric features. The new MIUI version is a step in the right direction from the brand. After all, multiple security reports have suggested that Xiaomi uses MIUI software to screen data of users. And what better way to quash those concerns than making the OS foolproof. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max get new color variant in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and Adreno 612 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset also has Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 22, 2020 4:54 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

10999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

4.4

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus commercial PCs launched in India
Photo Gallery
Asus commercial PCs launched in India
Asus commercial PCs launched in India: Check out the new machines

Photo Gallery

Asus commercial PCs launched in India: Check out the new machines

Microsoft buys Bethesda studios ahead of Xbox Series X sales

Gaming

Microsoft buys Bethesda studios ahead of Xbox Series X sales

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

Poco X3 launched in India

News

Poco X3 launched in India

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Most Popular

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

Poco X3 launched in India

Poco X3 Indian variant vs Realme 7 Pro comparison

OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset

Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported devices

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in Chattisgarh

News

Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in Chattisgarh

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i भारत में 20,000mAh कैपेसिटी, 18W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

वनप्लस के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन OnePlus Nord में यूजर्स को आ रही है ये प्रोब्लम

Jio Postpaid Plus प्लान्स की धमाकेदार एंट्री, फ्री मिलेगा Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

NASA चांद पर भेजेगी पहली महिला अंतरिक्ष यात्री, जानिए कितना आएगा खर्च

Asus ROG Phone 3 को मिला Bypass Charging का नया फीचर, जानिए क्या है खास

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details
Poco X3 launched in India

News

Poco X3 launched in India
Poco X3 Indian variant vs Realme 7 Pro comparison

News

Poco X3 Indian variant vs Realme 7 Pro comparison
OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset

News

OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset
Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported devices

News

Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported devices

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers