Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has emerged as the best-selling smartphone in the Rs 10,000+ price segment in India. The smartphone was launched six months back and it continues to remain undisputed in the above Rs 10,000 price segment. According to IDC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the number one selling smartphone among phones priced above Rs 10,000. The data shared by IDC should not come as a surprise. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro as a radical redesign for the Redmi Note lineup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro emerges best-seller in India

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that it has sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally. The sale has surpassed 5 million units in India alone. The device is now available via open sale as well. Xiaomi has also introduced new color variants of Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro to help sales. The Redmi Note 7 Series has helped the company maintain its lead as the top smartphone brand in India. It has now been the leader for the eighth straight quarter after entering the market just five years back.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in February early this year. It then updated the Redmi Note 7 with a new model called the Redmi Note 7S. With this series, Xiaomi is trying to make 48-megapixel camera accessible. “The beast proves itself & how! India’s #48MP Camera journey kicked off with #RedmiNote7Pro,” Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, said in a tweet.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7S is available starting at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 13,999. Xiaomi is also offering additional discount of up to Rs 1,000 with Mi Exchange on the 4GB RAM variant. The Chinese smartphone maker is also offering Rs 100 off on Mi Earphones Basic with the purchase of Redmi Note 7 Pro. There is also 5 percent cashback with HDFC Debit Cards. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery as well.