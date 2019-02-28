comscore
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

The device goes on sale starting March 13 via mi.com and Flipkart.

  Published: February 28, 2019 1:33 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched the ‘Pro’ variant of Redmi Note 7 globally, starting with markets of India today at an event in New Delhi. It comes with 48-megapixel camera as highlight but with Sony sensor instead of Samsung. Xiaomi has also opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Other changes such as a glass back design and waterdrop-style notch display remain similar as the Redmi Note 7.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro pricing starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. Additionally, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant starts at Rs 16,999. These will be made available online through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com starting March 13 via flash sales.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution ‘Dot Notch’ display. It is an LTPS in-cell display which also has 1.95mm tiny bezels. The device comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Xiaomi has included 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro instead of Samsung’s ICOSELL Bright GM1 seen on Redmi Note 7. The setup combines dual-lens on the rear with 48-megapixel Sony lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode like the Redmi Note 7.

The front of the device gets a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

  Published Date: February 28, 2019 1:33 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने भारत में Redmi Note 7 Pro को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

48MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किए Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 और Galaxy A10, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

वोडाफोन ने लॉन्च किया 129 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

आज लॉन्च होने वाले सैमसंग Galaxy A50 की कीमत 19,990 रुपये से होगी शुरू : रिपोर्ट

