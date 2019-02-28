Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

Xiaomi has launched the ‘Pro’ variant of Redmi Note 7 globally, starting with markets of India today at an event in New Delhi. It comes with 48-megapixel camera as highlight but with Sony sensor instead of Samsung. Xiaomi has also opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Other changes such as a glass back design and waterdrop-style notch display remain similar as the Redmi Note 7.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro pricing starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. Additionally, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant starts at Rs 16,999. These will be made available online through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com starting March 13 via flash sales.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution ‘Dot Notch’ display. It is an LTPS in-cell display which also has 1.95mm tiny bezels. The device comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Xiaomi has included 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro instead of Samsung’s ICOSELL Bright GM1 seen on Redmi Note 7. The setup combines dual-lens on the rear with 48-megapixel Sony lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode like the Redmi Note 7.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The front of the device gets a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.