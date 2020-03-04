comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10 soon | BGR India
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10-based MIUI soon: Report

News

The developers posted the first Android 10-based development version for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro users. This version is likely to come with multiple bugs with some rough edges. Check out the details here.

  Published: March 4, 2020 7:47 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Super sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, MIUI 11, Android 10

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is known for providing good software support to its entry-level to mid-range smartphones. The company ensures that it supports the maximum number of devices with its yearly MIUI upgrades. Though MIUI upgrades are separate from Android version upgrades. However, the company tries to ensure that all the devices get similar MIUI experience and features across all its lineups. Xiaomi also tries its best to provide software support across multiple generations. As noted in the past, the company focuses on MIUI upgrade than upgrading the Android versions. Hence, devices usually get the latest MIUI version followed by the new Android version.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update details

According to new information, Xiaomi MIUI software developers have started working on the Android 10 update for Redmi Note 7 Pro. Taking a look back, the company launched the smartphone about a year back with Android 9 Pie. The developers posted the first Android 10-based development version for Note 7 Pro users. This version is likely to come with multiple bugs with some rough edges. Telegram group Xiaomiui -MIUI 11 shared the download link for the post. However, you can sideload the system upgrade on your Redmi Note 7 Pro if you like living on the edge. It is possible that the installation is locked to select authorized Xiaomi accounts.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

Xiaomi has already rolled out MIUI 11 upgrade to the smartphone a few months back. This new version of MIUI comes with a new UI design along with a system-wide dark mode. As noted in the past, the MIUI 11 update also comes with revamped system sounds. It also comes with a number of under the hood improvements and upgrades.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: March 4, 2020 7:47 PM IST

