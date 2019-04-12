Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 10.2.8.0 update with March 2019 Android security patch now rolling out

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Remi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India, and in just a month, the company has achieved a milestone. Xiaomi has managed to sell one million devices in the Redmi Note 7-series. Just yesterday, the 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro also went on sale. And now, the Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10.2.8.0 update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro users.

The update brings bug fixes, performance improvements and March 2019 Android security patch. As noted by FoneArena, the update is about 324MB in size and carries build number MIUI 10.2.8.0.PFGINXM. The update also brings fixes for time bubbles that were overlapping in notification icons.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999. It features a premium design with glass back and even comes with gradient finish. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via hybrid SIM card slot. The highlight is the 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera on the back. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with HDR and 1080p video recording support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports 4G LTE and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.