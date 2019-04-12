comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 10.2.8.0 update with March 2019 Android security patch now rolling out
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 10.2.8.0 update with March 2019 Android security patch now rolling out

News

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new software update for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The Android Pie based MIUI 10.2.8.0 update brings bug fixes and March 2019 security patch.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 8:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Remi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India, and in just a month, the company has achieved a milestone. Xiaomi has managed to sell one million devices in the Redmi Note 7-series. Just yesterday, the 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro also went on sale. And now, the Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10.2.8.0 update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro users.

The update brings bug fixes, performance improvements and March 2019 Android security patch. As noted by FoneArena, the update is about 324MB in size and carries build number MIUI 10.2.8.0.PFGINXM. The update also brings fixes for time bubbles that were overlapping in notification icons.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999. It features a premium design with glass back and even comes with gradient finish. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via hybrid SIM card slot. The highlight is the 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera on the back. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with HDR and 1080p video recording support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports 4G LTE and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 8:15 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data

News

Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report

5 tips and tricks to be an ace driver in Asphalt 9: Legends

Gaming

5 tips and tricks to be an ace driver in Asphalt 9: Legends

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report

Google might soon push next version of Android through Play Store

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio लाया 251 रुपये का धमाकेदार स्पेशल क्रिकेट पैक, मिल रहा है 102GB डाटा

8 Megapixel सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Honor 8A Pro, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी के सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन को टक्कर देने के लिए जल्द पेश होगा Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Google Maps को कंपनी जल्द ही बनाएगी कमाई का जरिया, दिखाई देंगे विज्ञापन

Huawei ने टू इन वन MateBook E 2019 को Snapdragon 850 SoC के साथ किया लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official
Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data

News

Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report
Google might soon push next version of Android through Play Store

News

Google might soon push next version of Android through Play Store