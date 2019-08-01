Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will now be available via open sale in India. The smartphone was launched in February, and has so far been available only via flash sale. Now, the company has finally announced that the device can be bought anytime you want. The device will be available from mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, and other offline retail stores. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has emerged as one of the most popular smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India as the successor to Redmi Note 6 Pro. It comes in three different storage variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999 in India. The 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 15,999 for the 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 16,999. It is available in three color options as well: Blue, Black and Red. Xiaomi is offering Mi Protect for Rs 999 and Mi Screen Protect for Rs 599.

Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is described as “48MP Camera Beast” by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Redmi Note series has helped Xiaomi retain its leadership in India’s smartphone market during the second quarter. It features a dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The primary sensor has a wide f/1.79 aperture and supports 4K at 30 frames per second. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel shooter with AI portrait mode and beautification support.

It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It has a hybrid SIM card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and features a gradient finish.

