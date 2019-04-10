New Xiaomi Redmi phone with 32-megapixel selfie camera could be coming soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone under the new separate Redmi brand. The company then launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7 smartphones in China. Now, a fresh report suggests that the Chinese company might be planning to launch a new Redmi smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, Redmi‘s President asked Xiaomi fans via Weibo whether the company should launch a Redmi phone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, Gizmochina reports.

The cited source asserted that Redmi could launch either Redmi Y3 smartphone. “Most Redmi fans have responded by saying yes to Weibing’s question,” the report mentioned. Besides, there are already a bunch of smartphones with 32-megapixel selfie sensor in the market, which includes Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro. All the four smartphones offer Samsung’s GD1 sensor, which is equipped with real-time HDR mode.

In addition to that, the Honor 20 family, including Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, are also said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The upcoming Honor devices are expected to make their debut on April 17. The report further suggested that Redmi 7 will soon be launched in India, as per a leakster. “The country may receive Redmi Y3 phone as early as next month,” the report stated.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 might be a selfie-centric smartphone, which will be aimed at the youth. It will be the sequel to the Redmi Y2 smartphone, which packs an AI-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera. The same device was launched in China with Redmi S2 label in the year 2018. There is a possibility that the Redmi Y3 could be launched soon with 32-megapixel selfie sensor as it has already received the Wi-Fi certification. Separately, the report further claims that the successor to the Redmi 6A, which is Redmi 7A, could be in works.