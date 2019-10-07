comscore Redmi Note 7 Pro price slashed in India: Price, specifications, availability
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is currently available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart.

  Published: October 7, 2019 10:23 AM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone has received a price cut in India. It is currently available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. But you can purchase this Redmi phone for Rs 10,999 as the e-commerce giant is offering extra Rs 1,000 off over regular exchange value. In addition to this, you can avail up to Rs 11,200 off on exchange of an old device. Customers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on Citi credit and debit cards.

To recall, the device made its debut back in February 2019 alongside the Redmi Note 7. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched for Rs 13,999. The top of the line device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is now available for Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

One of the USPs of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is its rear cameras. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor in the dual-camera setup at the back. It is also equipped with PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), super night scene mode and more. The front bears a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 on top. The smartphone features a tall 6.3-inch display with full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

Features Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 10:23 AM IST

