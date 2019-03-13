Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on its first flash sale today while the Redmi Note 7 will become available for the second time via flash sale. The Chinese smartphone maker will make both the smartphones available at 12:00PM IST today. The Redmi Note 7 went on its first flash sale last week and the company announced that it sold over 2 lakh units during the sale. With both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro going on sale together today, it needs to be seen if either of the devices eats into the sale of the other.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale: When and where to buy

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST today. Both the smartphones will be available via Flipkart and mi.com and if past sales of Xiaomi devices are anything to go by then it is recommended that you select the platform in advance and stay locked into it few minutes before the sale goes live. The sale is expected to last for few minutes before the company runs out of stocks and if you plan to buy any of the two devices then it is advisable that you keep your address and credit/debit card details saved beforehand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale: Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the cheaper of the two devices and it starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999 and it comes in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, Neptune Blue and Ruby Red colors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colors: Neptune Black, Space Black and Nebula Red.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale: Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro differ from each other mainly in terms of memory configuration, performance and camera setup. Both the devices feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and P2I coating on top. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. With the Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi has also tweaked the design that now offers a gradient finish.

Powering the Redmi Note 7 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. On the back, the Redmi Note 7 has dual 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters while the Redmi Note 7 Pro upgrades that to a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

Both the models use the same 13-megapixel camera for selfies. If you want a better camera, then your choice should be the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support fast charging via 18W power brick. With the Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi is once again answering the challenge from Realme and Samsung and proving that it is the king when it comes to price to performance segment.