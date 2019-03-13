comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today: All you need to know

News

The Redmi Note 7 Pro goes on sale for the first time while Xiaomi claims to have sold over two lakh units of Redmi Note 7.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 7:00 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7-pro-and-note-7-1

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on its first flash sale today while the Redmi Note 7 will become available for the second time via flash sale. The Chinese smartphone maker will make both the smartphones available at 12:00PM IST today. The Redmi Note 7 went on its first flash sale last week and the company announced that it sold over 2 lakh units during the sale. With both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro going on sale together today, it needs to be seen if either of the devices eats into the sale of the other.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale: When and where to buy

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST today. Both the smartphones will be available via Flipkart and mi.com and if past sales of Xiaomi devices are anything to go by then it is recommended that you select the platform in advance and stay locked into it few minutes before the sale goes live. The sale is expected to last for few minutes before the company runs out of stocks and if you plan to buy any of the two devices then it is advisable that you keep your address and credit/debit card details saved beforehand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale: Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the cheaper of the two devices and it starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999 and it comes in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, Neptune Blue and Ruby Red colors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colors: Neptune Black, Space Black and Nebula Red.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale: Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro differ from each other mainly in terms of memory configuration, performance and camera setup. Both the devices feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and P2I coating on top. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. With the Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi has also tweaked the design that now offers a gradient finish.

Powering the Redmi Note 7 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. On the back, the Redmi Note 7 has dual 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters while the Redmi Note 7 Pro upgrades that to a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Also Read

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Both the models use the same 13-megapixel camera for selfies. If you want a better camera, then your choice should be the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support fast charging via 18W power brick. With the Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi is once again answering the challenge from Realme and Samsung and proving that it is the king when it comes to price to performance segment.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 7:00 AM IST

Editor's Pick

YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India
News
YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India
Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India

Deals

Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward

OnePlus to make changes to OxygenOS interface as part of its Program Manager Challenge

News

OnePlus to make changes to OxygenOS interface as part of its Program Manager Challenge

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today

YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India

OnePlus to make changes to OxygenOS interface as part of its Program Manager Challenge

Google Allo messaging app shutting down today; here's how to take a backup of your data

Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today
Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India

Deals

Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India
Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

News

Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today
Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India

News

Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India
Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Beta released

News

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Beta released

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Plus जैसी थर्ड-पार्टी ऐप्स यूज करने वालों का अकाउंट होगा बैन

चीन के ओपन डेटाबेस में 18 लाख महिलाओं की निजी सूचनाएं: रिपोर्ट

Samsung Super6 UHD TV सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च हुई, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन और फीचर्स

PUBG खेलना आपको दिखा सकता है जेल का रास्ता, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं Oppo Reno की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, 10x ऑप्टिकल जूम के साथ होंगी ये खूबियां

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today
YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India

News

YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India
OnePlus to make changes to OxygenOS interface as part of its Program Manager Challenge

News

OnePlus to make changes to OxygenOS interface as part of its Program Manager Challenge
Google Allo messaging app shutting down today; here's how to take a backup of your data

News

Google Allo messaging app shutting down today; here's how to take a backup of your data
Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

News

Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today