Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

The standard Redmi Note 7 smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in the country.

  • Updated: April 3, 2019 9:13 AM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 smartphones are all set to go on sale once again in India today. The devices were launched in February 2019, and later went on sale in the month of March. You can buy the device via Flipkart or Mi.com. Furthermore, the units are also available for purchase via Xiaomi’s own Mi Home stores in select cities. Besides, Airtel has announced an “Exclusive Access program” for its subscribers, which will be held on April 4. With the help of the sale, Airtel users will get exclusive access to Xiaomi‘s latest Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro price

The standard Redmi Note 7 smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in the country. For the price, you will get the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. You can also buy the higher 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 11,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), on the other hand, is also available in two variants. The base 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top end 6GB RAM/128GB storage model will cost yout Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are equipped with a 6.3-inch display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC aided by an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU Under the hood, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. On the software side, the devices ships with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

On the photography front, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual-camera system at the back, which comprises of a 12-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones are powered by a large 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the handsets include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2019 9:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 3, 2019 9:13 AM IST

