comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S now available in Astro White color: Price, features, availability
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S now available in Astro White color: Price, features, availability

News

Xiaomi has announced that Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S will be available in astro white color variant in India. Here is when it will become available for purchase.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro White color

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S is now available in Astro White color variant as well. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced the new model as the fourth option for these devices. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available in neptune blue, space black, nebula red and astro white colors. The Redmi Note 7S is available in ruby red, onyx black, sapphire blue and astro white colors. The new addition can be seen as a mid-cycle refresh for the device in India.

Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, revealed that Xiaomi has sold 1 million Redmi Note 7 series phones every month since its launch. Xiaomi recently announced that Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available via open sale in India. The announcement came alongside the revelation that Redmi Note 7 Series sales have surpassed 5 million units. The Redmi Note series has always been the popular product for Xiaomi in India. The Astro White color variant will be available for pre-order from midnight tomorrow via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in three storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. It is the first Redmi Note device to feature the new aura design with gradient glass back. There is a 6.3-inch dot noch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 Pro relies on a 13-megapixel shooter. It supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and uses USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review: Premium all-rounder in a budget

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review: Premium all-rounder in a budget

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 7S was launched as an upgrade over Redmi Note 7 in India. The Redmi Note 7S feature the same 6.3-inch Dot Notch display seen on the Pro model. It is, however, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It comes in two storage variants: 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 12,999.

Like Redmi Note 7 Pro, there is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. It uses a Samsung GM1 sensor with 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and face unlock. The Redmi Note 7S runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 13999 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

4.2

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

10999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
Red Dead Redemption 2 hits new milestone; sells 25 million copies

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits new milestone; sells 25 million copies

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Deals

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more
Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch on August 20

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch on August 20

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Lite Open Beta भारत में 8 अगस्त को होगा लाइव, जुड़ेगा यह नया फीचर

Google Assistant अब WhatsApp पर आए मैसेज को पढ़कर सुनाएगा, बोलकर रिप्लाई भी कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

Realme चीन में 15 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी 64MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

अमेरिकी कंपनी RCA ने भारत में नए TV किए लॉन्च, 10 हजार से शुरू है कीमत

India vs West Indies : भारत और वेस्ट इंडीज (IND vs WI) के बीच तीसरा T20 मैच आज, स्मार्टफोन और लैपटॉप पर ऐसे देखें LIVE streaming

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4
Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15

News

Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch on August 15