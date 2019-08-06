Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S is now available in Astro White color variant as well. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced the new model as the fourth option for these devices. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available in neptune blue, space black, nebula red and astro white colors. The Redmi Note 7S is available in ruby red, onyx black, sapphire blue and astro white colors. The new addition can be seen as a mid-cycle refresh for the device in India.

Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, revealed that Xiaomi has sold 1 million Redmi Note 7 series phones every month since its launch. Xiaomi recently announced that Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available via open sale in India. The announcement came alongside the revelation that Redmi Note 7 Series sales have surpassed 5 million units. The Redmi Note series has always been the popular product for Xiaomi in India. The Astro White color variant will be available for pre-order from midnight tomorrow via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in three storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. It is the first Redmi Note device to feature the new aura design with gradient glass back. There is a 6.3-inch dot noch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 Pro relies on a 13-megapixel shooter. It supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and uses USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 7S was launched as an upgrade over Redmi Note 7 in India. The Redmi Note 7S feature the same 6.3-inch Dot Notch display seen on the Pro model. It is, however, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It comes in two storage variants: 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 12,999.

Like Redmi Note 7 Pro, there is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. It uses a Samsung GM1 sensor with 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and face unlock. The Redmi Note 7S runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 13999 10999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh