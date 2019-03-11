Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy right now: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Smartphone industry is projected to decline for the third straight year in 2019, but the Indian market continues to defy trends. In a country with population of over a billion and only around 300 to 400 million smartphone users, the contest between smartphone makers is heating up to bring next millions users to the smartphone world. While the developed markets see contest in the premium segment, the Indian market is all about the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. In this segment, Chinese smartphone makers compete aggressively, and if you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then here are five models you should really look at.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 series in India last month. The series includes two models – the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro – available at a starting price of Rs 9,999. While the Redmi Note 7 is a great device in its own right, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the one you should look at, if your budget is around Rs 15,000. The Pro model differs from the standard variant by offering a higher resolution camera and a faster processor.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It comes with a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and can be purchased in gradient color as well.

Realme 3 starting at Rs 8,999

Realme has been the surprise entrant in the Indian smartphone market, which has grown to become the fourth largest brand. The company launched the Realme 3 last week and it is already proving to be one of the best devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 and sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It builds on the success of its predecessor and is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

The smartphone features a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution and sports a waterdrop notch. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. It sports dual rear camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter and support for 1080p video recording. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 starting at Rs 14,990

Samsung Galaxy M30 can be described as an ‘anti-Redmi Note 7 Pro’ and it is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features a triple rear camera setup and a U-shaped notch at the front, which Samsung calls as the Infinity U display design.

The Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 SoC. It comes in two storage models – 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. There is a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus starting at Rs 10,599

The Nokia 5.1 Plus may not have the best-in-class hardware but it stands out for its stock Android experience. The Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,599 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,499. There is also a 6GB RAM variant which is available for Rs 16,499.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a metal and glass design making it one of the most premium devices in this segment. It has a 5.8-inch notched HD+ display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and uses MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It features dual 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Android One device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor 10 Lite starting at Rs 13,999

Honor 10 Lite is the smartphone for design connoisseurs. The smartphone starts at Rs 13,999 and it comes with gradient design. There is option for three colors – Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue and Midnight Black. In terms of features, the Honor 10 Lite is equipped with a 6.21-inch display, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery and supports 4G LTE.