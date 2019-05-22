Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, features, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone will again go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. Those interested can purchase the device via Mi.com or Flipkart. One of the highlights of the phone is its 48-megapixel primary rear camera at the back. It comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is also a higher 6GB/128GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 16,999.

Additionally, the Chinese company’s latest Redmi Note 7S handset will go on sale for the first time tomorrow. This device too comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The price of the Redmi Note 7S starts from Rs 10,999. Coming back to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Airtel in partnership with Xiaomi is offering customers up to 1120GB of 4G data and unlimited calling benefits. One can check the details of this offer on the company’s official website. The same offer is also valid on the Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The SoC is backed by up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. As mentioned, the rear cameras are one of the biggest USPs of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi has included a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone’s camera is also equipped with PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 1080p video recording. There is also a Super Night Scene mode, which helps capture better night shots. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The Redmi device offers a regular 6.3-inch full-HD+ display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots. There is also a dedicated 3.5-mm audio jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.