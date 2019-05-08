Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is all set to go on sale today again at 12:00PM. Interested customers can buy the handset via Flipkart or the company’s online store mi.com. One can also purchase it through Mi Home stores. The wallet-friendly handset offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, a glass back design, and more. The device made its debut back in February 2019 alongside the Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price, offers

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4GB RAM/64GB storage option, and 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. The base 4GB variant carries a price label of Rs 13,999 in India. The higher 6GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. You can get the smartphone in three color options, including Neptune Blue, Nebular Red, and Space Black.

As for the offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers double data on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above. If you are an Airtel user, you can get up to 1,120GB data, coupled with unlimited calling benefits via Airtel network and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

One of the USPs of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its rear cameras. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor in the dual camera setup at the back. It is also equipped with PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), super night scene mode and more. The front bears a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a miscroSD card. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 on top. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a tall 6.3-inch display with full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.