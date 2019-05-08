comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant. The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset.

  • Published: May 8, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is all set to go on sale today again at 12:00PM. Interested customers can buy the handset via Flipkart or the company’s online store mi.com. One can also purchase it through Mi Home stores. The wallet-friendly handset offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, a glass back design, and more. The device made its debut back in February 2019 alongside the Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price, offers

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4GB RAM/64GB storage option, and 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. The base 4GB variant carries a price label of Rs 13,999 in India. The higher 6GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. You can get the smartphone in three color options, including Neptune Blue, Nebular Red, and Space Black.

As for the offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers double data on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above. If you are an Airtel user, you can get up to 1,120GB data, coupled with unlimited calling benefits via Airtel network and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launched at Google I/O 2019; prices start at Rs 39,999

Also Read

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launched at Google I/O 2019; prices start at Rs 39,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

One of the USPs of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its rear cameras. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor in the dual camera setup at the back. It is also equipped with PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), super night scene mode and more. The front bears a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a miscroSD card. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 on top. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a tall 6.3-inch display with full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Sachin Saga VR Review
Gaming
Sachin Saga VR Review
Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

News

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Most Popular

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones

Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers
Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro could be the next Redmi flagship

News

Redmi K20 Pro could be the next Redmi flagship
Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

News

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL smartphone भारत में आज सुबह 10 बजे से Flipkart पर Pre-Order के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Google I/O 2019: Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL हुए लॉन्च, भारत में 39,999 रुपये और 44,499 होगी कीमत, 15 मई से बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta अब Pixel फोन के अलावा OnePlus 6T, Xperia XZ3, Nokia 8.1 समेत 15 स्मार्टफोन के लिए हुआ रिलीज

News

Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones
News
Android Q Beta now available for 15 more smartphones
Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices

News

Android Pie on over 10 percent of active devices
Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

News

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen
4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

News

4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today