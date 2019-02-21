Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a high with the success of his latest movie Gully Boy. In all the discussion around the movie, the actor has just posted a teaser for an upcoming smartphone on his official Instagram account. Singh has posted a 59-seconds long video teasing the arrival of the smartphone with the caption, “It’s sexy and you’ll know it 🕺🏻 #7DaysToGo”. As part of the video, Singh shows off the smartphone confirming that it is the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. As previously reported, the device is all set to launch on February 28, 2019, the event that is seven days away.

During the teaser one can spot a number of Xiaomi devices including the Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Luggage and possible the recently launched Mi Soundbar. At the end of the video, the teaser also shows Xiaomi Global Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain calling Singh to confirm about the plan. Taking a closer look at the device showcased in the teaser, one can see the water-drop styled notch on the front along with a thick chin at the bottom of the display.

The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market so we already know the specifications of the device. As previously reported, the device will come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 7 will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, it is likely that the company will only launch its 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage.

The highlight of the device is likely to be the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping. The front of the device will come with a 13-megapixel camera sensor. On the software side of things, the display will come with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

In terms of connectivity, Redmi Note 7 will come with usual Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE-enabled Dual nano-SIM slot along with dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and an infrared sensor. The device will come with 4000mAh battery with support for 18W, Quick Charge 4 fast charging. This teaser comes days after the company hinted that it was planning to launch its Redmi Note 5 Pro in China at the end of this month after the launch of its Xiaomi Mi 9. The company launched its Mi 9 along with Mi 9 Special Edition yesterday in a launch event in China.