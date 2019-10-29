Just recently, Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 11, and also shared its update roadmap for its phones. A few days back, the Redmi K20 started receiving the MIUI 11 update. Now, a few Redmi Note 7 Pro users have reported that the latest MIUI 11 update has reached their units. As per the screenshots shared by Redmi Note 7 Pro users, the new software update is around 746MB in size.

It brings the October 2019 Android security patch as well. In order to get the update, you can manually check by going to Settings > About phone > System update > Check for updates. It is likely to add a system-wide dark mode, dynamic font scaling, and a new reminder feature. It should also add MIUI 11 features like Dynamic Clock, and Kaleidoscope effects. Redmi Note 7 Pro users might also be able to place custom quotes on the always-on lock screen.

To recall, Xiaomi announced MIUI 11 update alongside the launch of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones earlier this month. The first batch of devices getting the update included the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. These devices were slated to get the update between October 22 and October 31. The company is expected to push the latest MIUI 11 update for other handsets soon.

The new custom skin comes with a minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, Quick Replies, a new MI File Manager app, and more. At the launch event, Xiaomi said you will be able to “check your daily steps and other vital data right from your App Vault screen.” Additionally, Women users will now be able to track their menstrual cycles better with the upgraded Mi Calendar app.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

