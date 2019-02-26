comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on TENAA, press renders leaked too

There is a chance the Redmi Note 7 Pro may launch in India on February 28 alongside the Redmi Note 7.

  February 26, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Xiaomi announced its separate brand, Redmi, in China last month, and the Redmi Note 7 was the first smartphone under the brand. Now, Xiaomi is all set to bring the smartphone to the Indian shores, and the launch event is set for February 28. The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is the glass back design and 48-megapixel rear camera. The company has also been working on the ‘Pro’ variant of the Redmi Note 7, and it has now been certified by TENAA.

The TENAA certification reveals model number M1901F7BE, along with photos that give a rough idea about the design. The listing also reveals basic specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, such as the battery size, screen size and more.

Starting with the design, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a similar design as the Redmi Note 7. Up front, there is a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a small waterdrop style notch which houses the front camera.

Along the back, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX586 sensor). However, there is no word on the secondary sensor. There is also a physical fingerprint scanner at the back, so if you were hoping for an under-display scanner, you’re likely going to be disappointed.

Under the hood, a Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC is expected, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. A lower variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is also likely to be in tow. Lastly, the leaked renders (courtesy Ishan Agarwal) offer a glimpse at the smartphone design and also reveals that it will be available in three color options – Black, Blue and Red.

  February 26, 2019 11:03 AM IST

