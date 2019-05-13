Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15 via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone has gone on sale several times. But, if you are still planning to buy the device or didn’t get the chance to purchase it, you can get the Redmi Note 7 Pro on May 15. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com at 12:00PM. The “Pro” variant of the Redmi Note 7 offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, a glass back design, fancy waterdrop-style notched display design and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The latest Redmi phone comes in only two variants. Those interested can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone for Rs 13,999. For the price, you will get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone. There is also a higher 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, which will cost you Rs 16,999. It will be available in only two gradient colors, which includes Nebula red and Neptune blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

One of the biggest selling points of the wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is its back cameras. Xiaomi has added a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the dual rear camera setup. In addition to this, the camera is also equipped with PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and 1080p video recording. There is also a super night scene mode, which should help deliver better shots a night.

On the front, there is a 12-megapixel sensor, which helps capture selfies and videos. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. The SoC is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is fueled by a large 4,000mAh battery and offers support for Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 pro also packs a tall 6.3-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. On the connectivity front, the device has Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.