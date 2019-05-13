comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15 via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15 via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, specifications, features

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India. For the price, you will get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (12)

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone has gone on sale several times. But, if you are still planning to buy the device or didn’t get the chance to purchase it, you can get the Redmi Note 7 Pro on May 15. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com at 12:00PM. The “Pro” variant of the Redmi Note 7 offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, a glass back design, fancy waterdrop-style notched display design and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The latest Redmi phone comes in only two variants. Those interested can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone for Rs 13,999. For the price, you will get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone. There is also a higher 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, which will cost you Rs 16,999. It will be available in only two gradient colors, which includes Nebula red and Neptune blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

One of the biggest selling points of the wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone is its back cameras. Xiaomi has added a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the dual rear camera setup. In addition to this, the camera is also equipped with PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and 1080p video recording. There is also a super night scene mode, which should help deliver better shots a night.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

On the front, there is a 12-megapixel sensor, which helps capture selfies and videos. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. The SoC is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is fueled by a large 4,000mAh battery and offers support for Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 pro also packs a tall 6.3-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. On the connectivity front, the device has Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
News
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced

News

3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced

Tinder Lite is coming soon

News

Tinder Lite is coming soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15

Google says Fuchsia OS is not about replacing Android or Chrome OS

News

Google says Fuchsia OS is not about replacing Android or Chrome OS

Most Popular

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced

Tinder Lite is coming soon

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15
Xiaomi will allow users to replace sky with presets of sky

News

Xiaomi will allow users to replace sky with presets of sky
Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta

News

Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta
Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review
Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

News

Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale : 15 मई को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Redmi Note 7 Pro, जानें ऑफर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, और iPhone SE डिवाइसेस को नहीं मिलेगा iOS 13 का अपडेट

Airtel ने फीचर फोन ग्राहकों के लिए पेश किया 597 रुपये का लंबी वैलिडिटी वाला प्लान, जानें बेनिफिट्स

Reliance Jio Free Prime Membership: फ्री में बढ़ी जियो यूजर्स की Prime मेंबरशिप, ऐसे करें चेक

OnePlus 7 Pro में होगी नॉच-लेस फुल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
News
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

News

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced

News

3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced
Tinder Lite is coming soon

News

Tinder Lite is coming soon