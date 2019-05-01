comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro variant by Xiaomi offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera by Sony in India. In addition, you get Snapdragon 675 SoC abd a glass back design with waterdrop-style notched display as the highlighting features. Today, you'll be able to purchase it via Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone will go on sale today again at 12:00PM. Consumers will be able to purchase it through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own online store mi.com. The Redmi Note 7 Pro variant by Xiaomi offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera by Sony in India. In addition, you get Snapdragon 675 SoC abd a glass back design with waterdrop-style notched display as the highlighting features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 pro comes in two variants, which includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The base 4GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 in the country. The higher 6GB variant will cost you Rs 16,999. Today, you’ll be able to purchase it via Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup in April 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup in April 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

One of the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its dual camera system at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera also offers support for PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode, similar to the standard Redmi Note 7.

For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. One can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a miscroSD card. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The device packs a tall 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

