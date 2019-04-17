comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale today again at 12PM. The latest Redmi device can be purchased via Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 13,999.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 9:26 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (1)

Xiaomi’s latest budget-centric Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone will go on sale today again at 12:00PM. You can buy the latest Redmi device via Flipkart or Xiaomi’s online store. Besides, the standard Redmi Note 7 will also go on open sale today via the source. The “Pro” variant of it offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC, a glass back design and waterdrop-style notched display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 pro comes in only two variants, which includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The base 4GB variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 in the country. The higher 6GB variant will cost you Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

One of the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its dual camera system at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera also offers support for PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode, similar to the standard Redmi Note 7.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. One can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a miscroSD card. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top.

The device packs a tall 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

