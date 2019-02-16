comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

News

Similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, it is likely that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with an impressive front camera setup.

  • Published: February 16, 2019 4:06 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launch

Image credit: Xiaomi Weibo

Redmi, the newly created sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant has just teased the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser gives us a hint that the company is soon planning to launch the highly anticipated Redmi Note 7 Pro. According to a new report, the company is likely to launch the device in China after the launch of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The company is planning to launch the Mi 9 on February 20 in China and showcase it to the global market on February 24 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

This means that the company may launch the device in the month of March. The company has already revealed the India announcement date for its already launch Xiaomi Redmi 7. This information was initially spotted by MSP after Lu Weibing, the newly appointed General Manager for Redmi and Vice President for Xiaomi posted a teaser image on his official Weibo account with the text “Pro”. The teaser image came with a caption that confirms that the company will wait for the Mi 9 launch to conclude to reveal the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, it is likely that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with an impressive front camera setup. Talking about the rest of the specifications, Note 7 Pro is likely to share other internals with the already launched Redmi Note 7. As pointed in the report, the device is likely to be a “massive upgrade” in most departments when compared to the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera to launch in India on February 28

Also Read

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera to launch in India on February 28

The company has not revealed any information about the India launch of the device but it is likely that the company may bring it to India at the end of March or sometime in April. We don’t think that the company will launch the device in the Indian market along with the Redmi Note 7. The China launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro comes about two months after the company launched the Note 7.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
  • Published Date: February 16, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

Apple Fest on Amazon India; here are all offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more

Deals

Apple Fest on Amazon India; here are all offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

News

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

News

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more
Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

News

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report
Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

News

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh
Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया नया पोस्टपेड प्लान, मिल रहा है लगभग 11 हजार रुपये का बेनिफिट

Vivo V15 Pro में होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, तस्वीरें हुई लीक

अमेजन ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Amazon Pay UPI

सैमसंग इंडिया गैलेक्सी A सीरीज को बनाएगी 4 अरब डॉलर का ब्रांड!

इन दो कंपनियों के कंट्रोल में है 50 फीसदी भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March
Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price
Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

News

Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report
Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh

News

Xiaomi Redmi: Robbers steal phones worth Rs 1 crore from a Truck in Andhra Pradesh