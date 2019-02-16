Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

Redmi, the newly created sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant has just teased the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser gives us a hint that the company is soon planning to launch the highly anticipated Redmi Note 7 Pro. According to a new report, the company is likely to launch the device in China after the launch of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The company is planning to launch the Mi 9 on February 20 in China and showcase it to the global market on February 24 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

This means that the company may launch the device in the month of March. The company has already revealed the India announcement date for its already launch Xiaomi Redmi 7. This information was initially spotted by MSP after Lu Weibing, the newly appointed General Manager for Redmi and Vice President for Xiaomi posted a teaser image on his official Weibo account with the text “Pro”. The teaser image came with a caption that confirms that the company will wait for the Mi 9 launch to conclude to reveal the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, it is likely that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with an impressive front camera setup. Talking about the rest of the specifications, Note 7 Pro is likely to share other internals with the already launched Redmi Note 7. As pointed in the report, the device is likely to be a “massive upgrade” in most departments when compared to the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The company has not revealed any information about the India launch of the device but it is likely that the company may bring it to India at the end of March or sometime in April. We don’t think that the company will launch the device in the Indian market along with the Redmi Note 7. The China launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro comes about two months after the company launched the Note 7.