Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update brings improvements to the 48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the cheapest devices with a 48-megapixel camera on its back. The new update aims to fix issues with the main camera.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 3:06 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It offers a unique blend of hardware and software yet seen in this price category. While it brings a new processor in the form of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform, one of the features that the device is being touted for is its 48-megapixel main camera. The 48-megapixel camera on the back of the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been critically acclaimed for its ability to capture details and crop for zoomed images. However, the camera did suffer from some issues and the prominent ones being sharpness and RAM management. Now, Xiaomi is addressing those very issues with a software update.

The details about the update were posted by Xiaomi India, which could mean the update is targeted at Redmi Note 7 Pro users in the country and not in China. The changelog shared by the Chinese smartphone maker lists a number of changes, all targeted at improving the imaging experience on the device. The update is being released as MIUI 10 Global ROM version 10.2.8.0.PFHINXM. With this update, Xiaomi says Redmi Note 7 Pro users will see changes to how the camera handles sharpness, white balance and exposure.

Xiaomi says the update improves sharpness whether Redmi Note 7 Pro users shoot in the 48-megapixel mode or in 12-megapixel mode. There is also a fix for portrait mode, where some users reported the camera tends to underexpose images. There is also an improvement to low light shooting mode and will fix visibility of details and overall brightness of images. The update also brings changes to auto white balance in indoor environment.

While the update brings a number of changes to the camera software, it also brings other changes. The update fixes issue where users could not light up the screen using gestures. There is also optimization for screen brightness issues while the software patch has been updated to March 2019. Other fix comes to the lockscreen and notification shade where call time bubble overlapped with notification icons. The update is available in the form of a recovery ROM which is a 1.8GB download while fastboot ROM is a 2.3GB download.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is being pitched as a camera-centric mid-range smartphone by Xiaomi and with these fixes, the company is addressing some of the key issues reported by users. The significance of this update cannot be undermined by the fact that Realme 3 Pro is launch is right around the corner and it is expected to challenge Redmi Note 7 Pro, both in terms of price and performance. As with any update, this is being released in a gradual manner and Redmi Note 7 Pro owners should see a notification in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 3:06 PM IST

