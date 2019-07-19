comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update: Android Pie based MIUI rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update rolling out with video recording fix, Android security patch and more

The MIUI update for Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with July 2019 Android security patch.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 4:55 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (5)

Xiaomi is rolling out a software update for its popular Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. This update brings MIUI version 10.3.12.0 to the smartphone. But the Redmi Note 7 Pro update is rolling out in phases, and should reach all units by the end of this month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro update details

The update is rolling out for users in India. It carries a build number v10.3.12.0.PFHINXM. As per the changelog, the update fixes video recording frame drops. It also provides a fix for the Game Turbo mode to display correctly the hands-free call duration. The update introduces the latest July 2019 Android security patch. Lastly, the update also brings with it optimizations to the smartphone’s performance and stability.

As mentioned, Xiaomi is rolling out the update in phases, and it should reach all units by the end of this month. Users should receive a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings -> About phone -> System update to manually check for the update.

The Redmi Note 7 series currently runs Android Pie, but is in line to receive the Android Q update. Last month, Xiaomi revealed a tentative timeline for the rollout of Android Q for its smartphones. The likes of the Redmi K20 will receive the update before the end of this year. The Redmi Note 7 series, however, will only receive the update sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, features, specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in three variants. The 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 15,999. Recently, the company launched a top-end model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, which costs Rs 16,999.

Features Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
