Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor coming soon

Just hours ago, Xiaomi unveiled its much-anticipated Redmi Note 7 smartphone at an event in China. The first smartphone to launch under the now-independent Redmi brand, Redmi Note 7 offers a whole bunch of goodies. However, the headlining feature of the mid-range smartphone is its rear camera system, which includes an insane 48-megapixel sensor. And considering the smartphone’s starting price of $150 (approximately Rs 10,500), that’s, well, incredible.

Now, the 48-megapixel lens of Redmi Note 7 uses a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor. That’s indeed great, but Xiaomi is also prepping a more powerful version of its new smartphone. Dubbed Redmi Note 7 Pro, this variant will have a 48-megapixel lens on the back as well, but it’ll use Sony’s IMX586 sensor. The information was revealed by the company during Redmi Note 7’s launch.

As noted by XDA Developers, Sony IMX586 has been made for enhanced low-light photography. It uses ‘pixel binning’ to combine four adjacent pixels into one for low-light shots. While that does reduce the effective resolution from 48-megapixels to 12-megapixels, it significantly improves the quality of photos shot in dimly-lit conditions. This means that the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a rear camera having great low-light performance.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The XDA Developers report says that Redmi Note 7 Pro could be launched around the Chinese New Year, which means that the smartphone could arrive as soon as next month. And even though there’s no information about the price, considering the unbelievable price tag of Redmi Note 7, it’s safe to assume that the Pro variant will launch at an equally (if not more) amazing price.