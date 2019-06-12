If you’ve been unable to get your hands on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, today’s another chance. The popular smartphone is going on sale today yet again. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale commences at 12:00PM. And, it will be available via Flipkart and mi.com. Read on to find out everything about today’s sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale, prices, offers

Xiaomi launched two variants of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is available for Rs 13,999. The top model, with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, is priced at Rs 16,999.

To tempt buyers, Xiaomi has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer buyers with 1,120GB of 4G data, and unlimited calling. If you’re an Axis Bank Buzz Credit card customer, there’s a five percent cashback on offer and EMIs starting at Rs 465 per month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ resolution display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 6GB RAM. There is up to 128GB internal storage on offer, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The smartphone has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone’s camera offers PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and 1080p video recording. The Super Night Scene mode helps capture better night shots. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

The 4,000mAh battery ensures the whole package ticks long. Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0 ensured it’s refuelled quickly. In terms of connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots. There’s a dedicated 3.5-mm audio jack, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. Recently, the smartphone received the MIUI 10.2.10.0 software update, with support for Fortnite.