Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 spotted on TENAA along with Redmi 7; may come soon

Xiaomi seems to be working on the next generation of its Redmi devices, the Redmi 7 lineup. In fact, the new devices will be the first ones to launch under the newly separated Redmi brand. It is likely that the company is planning to launch these devices in coming weeks as Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 were spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. According to the new listing, we know that both the devices are likely to come with a glossy finish on the back with gradient colors. This is not new and we have already seen other device makers including Honor and Realme go this route.

TENAA listing means that the devices are in the final stages of preparations and almost ready to be launched to the market. The listing was initially spotted by Sparrow News and taking a closer look at the listing provides us with some specifications. According to the listing, the Redmi Note 7 will come with a 6.3-inch screen along with a 3,900mAh battery. There will be three variants of the device with model number M1901F7 but there is no difference in all the variants including connectivity specifications.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

This is similar to what we saw with the Redmi 7 with model number M1901F9. This new information comes days before Xiaomi is planning to launch its first Redmi branded device in the Chinese market. There is not much information available on the internet about the upcoming device but it is likely that it will come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera.

The company is likely to launch the device at a launch event on January 10 and we are not sure if it will be a new device of the Redmi Pro 2 or even the Redmi Note 7. The reason we are speculating that the Redmi Note 7 may pack a 48-megapixel camera sensor is due to the TENAA listing that confirmed that the Redmi 7 will come with a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back.