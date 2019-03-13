Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro next sale on March 20: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale once again on March 20. Both the devices were available for purchase today and the company MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the device went out of stock in seconds. While he did not give any information in terms of number of units sold, he did mention that the company plans to increase output for the device. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 went on sale for the first time last week and was available for second time today. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, became available for the first time today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7: When and where to buy

After the first flash sale, Xiaomi revealed that it sold over 2 lakh units of Redmi Note 7. It has not revealed how many units were sold during the second sale of Redmi Note 7 today. It is clear that Redmi Note 7 Pro is getting more attention because of its superior hardware. Both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for purchase once again on March 20 from Flipkart and mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will only be available as prepaid orders only while the Redmi Note 7 will be available to standard flash sale customers.

The prepaid orders work by Xiaomi customers making pre-order for Redmi Note 7 Pro and the company said that orders are “dispatched on priority after successful online transaction.” The pre-orders require that customers pay online and cash on delivery option is not available. With the Redmi Note 7 series, Airtel users can get up to 1120GB of 4G data and unlimited calling.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7: Price and Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 in India. It comes with with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant which has 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The Redmi Note 7 is available in onyx black, sapphire blue, neptune blue and ruby red colors while the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in neptune black, space black and nebula red colors. Both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a more powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. For imaging, Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 7 with dual 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters while the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes fitted with 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Both the models use the same 13-megapixel camera for selfies and are backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.