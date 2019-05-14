comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro sales surpass 2 million units in India

Xiaomi claims to have sold over 2 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series in India, but it has tough competition in the form of Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro now.

Xiaomi has announced that its Redmi Note 7 Series sales have surpassed 2 million units in India. The announcement comes right on the heels of an analysis from Counterpoint Research which showed that Realme 3 managed to beat Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to become the best-selling smartphone in the online retail segment. Xiaomi’s newest Redmi Note series has managed to reach sales of 2 million units in just two months since launch. The sales show how Xiaomi has turned the Redmi Note series into a phenomenal product in the country.

For Xiaomi, the Redmi Note and Redmi series have been the driver for sales in the country. The company sold nearly 10 million units of Redmi Note 4 when the device launched in India in 2017. The success of these devices have also helped Xiaomi beat Samsung to become the leading smartphone brand in the country. According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi had a market share of 29 percent at the end of first quarter of 2019. It is ahead of Samsung and Vivo, which have a market share of 23 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

With the Redmi Note 7 Series, Xiaomi has further streamlined its product portfolio to offer flagship features at the entry level price segment. The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999, and is available via open sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999, and is available via flash sales. Both the devices are available via mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Store and Xiaomi’s Mi Express Kiosks in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro mainly differ in terms of performance and camera setup. Both the models feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, and sport a gradient finish on the back. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a faster Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring 12-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro swaps that 12-megapixel camera for a higher resolution 48-megapixel camera, and uses a 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing. Both the devices use a 13-megapixel selfie camera and run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 8:58 AM IST

