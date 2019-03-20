Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones are going on sale later today. This would be the third flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the second flash sale for the Redmi Note 7. Read on to find out everything on how you can get your hands on either of the new Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro prices, offers

The Redmi Note 7 has been launched in two variants. The base model with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999. The top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 11,999. Buyers will be able to choose from Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, Neptune Blue, and Ruby Red color options. The Redmi Note 7 Pro too has been launched in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999.

Both devices are being made available via e-commerce site Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. Buyers will be able to choose from Neptune Black, Space Black, and Nebula Red colors. As for offers, Redmi Note 7 series buyers are entitled to get up to 1120GB of free 4G data and unlimited calling from Airtel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

For photography, the Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Both devices feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera up front, and are backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. On the software front, the devices run Android Pie-based MIUI 10.