comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

News

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro will be available at 12PM via Flipkart, and mi.com.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 8:46 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7-pro-1

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones are going on sale later today. This would be the third flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the second flash sale for the Redmi Note 7. Read on to find out everything on how you can get your hands on either of the new Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro prices, offers

The Redmi Note 7 has been launched in two variants. The base model with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999. The top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 11,999. Buyers will be able to choose from Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, Neptune Blue, and Ruby Red color options. The Redmi Note 7 Pro too has been launched in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999.

Both devices are being made available via e-commerce site Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. Buyers will be able to choose from Neptune Black, Space Black, and Nebula Red colors. As for offers, Redmi Note 7 series buyers are entitled to get up to 1120GB of free 4G data and unlimited calling from Airtel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

For photography, the Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Both devices feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera up front, and are backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. On the software front, the devices run Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 8:46 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Rs 2,000 discount

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Rs 2,000 discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

इस दिन सस्ता मिलेगा शाओमी का Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Spring Equinox 2019: गूगल ने आज बसंत विषुव पर बनाया डूडल, जानें क्या है खास

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

इस साल लॉन्च होगा शाओमी Mi Band 4, मिल सकता है ECG सपोर्ट

News

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
News
Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

News

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere
Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India