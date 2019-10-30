Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S getting MIUI 11 update in India

After Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi has released MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S. The users of these two devices have reported receiving the new version of MIUI. Some of them have also posted screenshots of the update. The MIUI 11 update being released for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S are signed as version MIUI v11.0.5.0.PFGINXM. The update is available for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users in India as well.

One of the screenshots posted by a Redmi Note 7 user in India shows the update weighs 712MB in size. Alongside system-level changes, the update also brings security patch for the month of October. At the launch of Redmi Note 8 Series, Xiaomi had announced its plans for release of MIUI 11. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S was scheduled to get the update between October 22 and October 31. Other Xiaomi devices which have received MIUI 11 update include Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Poco F1.

In case you have not received the update on your Redmi Note 7 or Redmi Note 7S then you check manually. Go to Settings >> About Phone >> System update and then click on Check for updates. If your device has an update then it will immediately pull it from the servers. It is recommended that you download the update over a strong internet connection and ensure your phone is charging or has adequate amount of charge. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the release of MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 7 or Redmi Note 7S yet.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Those downloading the update must note that it is still marked as beta. The MIUI 11 does not bring big visual changes but adds new features. It includes dynamic clock, Kaleidoscope effects and custom codes for the always-on lock screen. Xiaomi is also bringing a number of new wallpapers with MIUI 11 and there is Mint keyboard for improved typing experience. Overall, the MIUI 11 takes Xiaomi‘s minimalist vision for minimalist user experience further.