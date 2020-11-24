Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out Global Stable update for and devices in . This is still an -based UI update and not . The smartphones were launched last year in India running MIUI 10.2 Global Stable on top of . Since, then two major MIUI updates and one Android firmware upgrade has been shipped. Also Read - Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Talking about the MIUI 12 Global Stable update for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S, it comes with firmware version MIUI 12.0.1.0.QFGINXM, and weighs 579MB in size. The update gets usual MIUI 12 design and animation changes along with new features such as Super Wallpapers, Floating Window, New Control Center, Enhanced Privacy Protection and more. It also ships with October 2020 Android security patch for both the devices, reports FoneArena. Also Read - Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

Xiaomi has already rolled out the MIUI 12 for the in India. The stable update roll out had started in September. Also Read - Xiaomi India claims it sold 13 million devices during the festive season

MIUI 12 made its debut few months back, and is heralded as a fresh change from Xiaomi. In addition to offering the dark mode for all apps, the version gets new of privacy features as well. The version is built over the Android 10 operating system. However, the new version brings interface changes and also adds a slew of privacy-centric features. The new MIUI version is a step in the right direction from the brand. After all, multiple security reports have suggested that Xiaomi uses MIUI software to screen data of users.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 launched with a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with 1080×2340 pixels. There’s a Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The phone has a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear, and a 13-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has an identical screen and the same battery. A Snapdragon 675 SoC made it to this smartphone instead. The phone also came with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the rear. It also has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.