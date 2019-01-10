comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price

The mid-range device is rumored to come with a retail price of RMB 2,500 (approximately Rs 25,000).

  • Published: January 10, 2019 9:13 AM IST
Image Credit: Slashleaks

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next Redmi smartphone. The company is hosting the event tomorrow in Beijing, where the Chinese manufacturer is expected to launch its Redmi Note 7. The device could also be labeled as the Redmi Pro 2, as per several reports. One can watch the launch event on Xiaomi’s official China website. It is scheduled to commence at 11:30 AM IST.

As for the specifications, we already know that the next Redmi smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel rear AI camera, as per Xiaomi’s teasers. The handset will pack a dual rear camera setup with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This would be the first Xiaomi phone to sport a 48-megapixel sensor.

A leaked poster on Slashleaks also confirmed that the smartphone could have a funky ‘waterdrop’ notch. It also shows four different gradient-style colors of the Redmi Note 7 with glossy rear panels. According to the Chinese certification website TENAA, the device could pack a 6.3-inch display. It could ship with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Redmi Note 7 also made an appearance on the Geekbench, suggesting that it could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset under the hood. The device will significantly be more powerful than its predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is built around a Snapdragon 636 chipset. However, other leaks and rumors suggest that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. It will come with (at least) 6GB of RAM. As usual, Xiaomi could stuff in a large enough 4,000mAh battery. The mid-range device is rumored to come with a retail price of RMB 2,500 (approximately Rs 25,000).

