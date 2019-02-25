Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know about the upcoming smartphone

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone from its sub-brand Redmi, the Redmi Note 7 in India. The company revealed that it is planning to launch the smartphone at a launch event on February 28, 2019. Xiaomi has launched the device in the Chinese market back in January so we already know about the specifications of the device.

The company is also rumored to launch the next device as part of its Redmi 7 series, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in China. However, the company has not revealed any details about the launch except some teasers indicating that Redmi Note 7 Pro is coming soon to the market. Considering we already know a number of details, let’s recap everything that we know about the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications

As previously reported, Redmi Note 7 will come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, it is likely that the company will only launch its 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage variant in the Indian market. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The front of the device will come with a 13-megapixel camera sensor. On the software side of things, the display will come with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. In terms of connectivity, the device will come with usual Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE-enabled Dual nano-SIM slot along with dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and an infrared sensor. Redmi Note 7 will come with 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W, Quick Charge 4 fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teaser videos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently posted a teaser for the Redmi Note 7 on his official Instagram account. Singh has posted a 59-seconds long video teasing the arrival of the smartphone with the caption, “It’s sexy and you’ll know it 🕺🏻 #7DaysToGo”. As part of the video, Singh shows off the smartphone confirming that he is referring to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, Xiaomi has also teamed up with cricketer Rohit Sharma to generate some hype around the device. Xiaomi and Flipkart have posted videos where Sharma is talking about the device and its reliability while terming the device as “Effortless Expert”.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 availability and pricing

In China, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 7 in three different storage variants. The base model for the Redmi Note 7 with 3GB RAM is priced at RMB 999 (around Rs 10,400), the one with 4GB RAM priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,500), whereas the third variant with 6GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,399 (around Rs 14,500). This indicates that the Indian pricing is expected to be more or less similar to what we have seen in the past with Redmi Note devices.

Xiaomi Redmi vs Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A

Samsung is also planning to launch the rumored Samsung Galaxy M30 on the same day. In addition to the launch of the Galaxy M30, Samsung is also planning to launch its Samsung Galaxy A lineup in the market on February 27. These announcements came after Xiaomi started its marketing blitz calling out the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 devices that were launched last month.